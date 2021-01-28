Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 547,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

