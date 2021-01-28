Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 267,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

