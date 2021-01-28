Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

VGK stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

