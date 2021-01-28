Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.97. 39,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

