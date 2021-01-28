Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.99. 5,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,310. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

