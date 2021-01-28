Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,310. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $369.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.