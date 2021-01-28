Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 529.4% in January

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 529.4% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 233,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,599. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

