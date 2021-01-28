Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $153.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $169.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

