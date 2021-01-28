Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Cut by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. 39,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

