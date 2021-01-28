Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Cut by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $175.89.

