Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

