Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Retirement Planning Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.43. 123,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

