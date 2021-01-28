Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.43. 123,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

