Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,893,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,734,000.

VOO traded up $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $350.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.92 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

