Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $129,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $596,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

