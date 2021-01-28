Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 15,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

