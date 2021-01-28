Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Retirement Planning Group’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

