Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Reduced by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

