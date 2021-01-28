Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 284,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

