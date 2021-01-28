Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.36. 304,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

