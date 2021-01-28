Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,873. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

