Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $121,068.89 and approximately $81,319.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

