Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $171.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.60 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $815.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

