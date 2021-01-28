VCU Investment Management Co Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VCU Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 19.1% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $17.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

