Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.65. Vedanta shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,120,380 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.84.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
