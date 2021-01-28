Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.65. Vedanta shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,120,380 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 46.9% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.