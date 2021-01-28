Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 933,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 836,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.84.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
