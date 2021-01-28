Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Shares Up 200%

Shares of Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) traded up 200% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 12,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 5,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL)

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

