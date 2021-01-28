Veil Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,557.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $995,918.08 and $40,557.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.56 or 0.99659310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.81 or 0.00784451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00311795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00174700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

