Veles Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,156.72 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Veles has a market cap of $58,156.72 and approximately $15,477.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,819.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.74 or 0.04082133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00397568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.01201291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00515751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00411315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00264788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,470 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

