Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 5,475,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,874,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.