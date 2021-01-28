Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.70. Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,027,544 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.85.

About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

