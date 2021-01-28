Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

