Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) rose 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $56.87. Approximately 661,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 662,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

