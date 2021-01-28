Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $264,880.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00084930 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895055 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00046292 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

