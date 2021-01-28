VeriBlock (VBK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.19 Million

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $4,112.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VBK is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 977,298,988 coins and its circulating supply is 699,309,629 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

