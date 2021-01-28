VeriCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322,873.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $322,873.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,964.11 or 0.99402215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 104.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,395,530 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

