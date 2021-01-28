Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

