Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,825,989 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$929.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

