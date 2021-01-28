Verso (NYSE:VRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $12.48. Verso shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 327,860 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In related news, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verso by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verso by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

