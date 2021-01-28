Vertcoin Price Tops $0.20 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.52 million and $165,011.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,402.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.96 or 0.04138469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00401282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.01216079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00523679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 155.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00421178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00269328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00023770 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,476,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

