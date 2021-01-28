VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.19 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $40,940.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,450,193 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

