VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Hits $46,428.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $46,428.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00282166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039375 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,442,117 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

