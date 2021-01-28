ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $50.60. Approximately 29,703,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,678,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.
VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
