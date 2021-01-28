ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $50.60. Approximately 29,703,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,678,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

