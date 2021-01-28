Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.20

Shares of Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and traded as low as $61.00. Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 5,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market cap of £18.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.83.

In other Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) news, insider Stewart Darling acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

