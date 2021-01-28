VIBE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,743.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.56 million and $92,743.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.