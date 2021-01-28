Viberate (VIB) Price Tops $0.0189

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Viberate token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $3.69 million and $918,577.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viberate

