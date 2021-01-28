VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.76. 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.