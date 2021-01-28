Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.71

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTXPF. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.