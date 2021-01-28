Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.0617 on Top Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Vid has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $48,830.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00275261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037753 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,435,388 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

