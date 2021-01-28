Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 19,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

